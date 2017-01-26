Horse is left behind, survives 6 weeks in wilderness

A horse named Valentine was left behind in the Wyoming wilderness by an excursion company after getting sick and survived for six weeks, a case that has raised debate and prompted a criminal investigation.

The domesticated animal had to find food and survive the harsh winter conditions, on top of avoiding grizzly bears.

While the mare is safely back home, her owner is getting angry phone calls from around the country from those he says don't know the whole story.

Residents in the horse-loving resort region of Jackson Hole are debating whether the company did the right thing in leaving the horse, did all it could to find her or should have put her down to spare her suffering.

The state Board of Livestock is investigating and will forward its review to prosecutors.