Los Angeles authorities say an 8-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was found naked and covered in a white powder along with a woman and a baby who later died.
The three were discovered unconscious in a South Los Angeles parking lot early Thursday.
Authorities say the infant was pronounced dead at a hospital, where the 26-year-old woman is in stable condition. She is believed to be the mother of the children.
Police say the powder appears to be a non-toxic baby product and the victims had no obvious signs of injury.
The owner of a nearby liquor store tells KABC-TV and the Los Angeles Times that the woman was disheveled and barefoot when she bought three cans of Ajax cleanser and some gloves Wednesday evening.
Neighbors tell KABC-TV that the woman who lived nearby may have been in an abusive relationship with her boyfriend. They’re afraid she may have tried to harm herself and the children.
Infant found covered in white powder dies in LA
