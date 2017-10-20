Infant found covered in white powder dies in LA

Los Angeles authorities say an 8-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was found naked and covered in a white powder along with a woman and a baby who later died.



The three were discovered unconscious in a South Los Angeles parking lot early Thursday.



Authorities say the infant was pronounced dead at a hospital, where the 26-year-old woman is in stable condition. She is believed to be the mother of the children.



Police say the powder appears to be a non-toxic baby product and the victims had no obvious signs of injury.



The owner of a nearby liquor store tells KABC-TV and the Los Angeles Times that the woman was disheveled and barefoot when she bought three cans of Ajax cleanser and some gloves Wednesday evening.



Neighbors tell KABC-TV that the woman who lived nearby may have been in an abusive relationship with her boyfriend. They’re afraid she may have tried to harm herself and the children.