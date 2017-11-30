Judge won’t toss charge in cliff crash that killed twin

By
  • AP
Published

Photo: AP

A judge has denied a motion to dismiss a murder charge against a woman accused of deliberately driving off a cliff in Maui and killing her identical twin sister.

Alexandria Duval’s defense attorney had argued that the charge should be dropped because prosecutors misled the grand jury that indicted her. The argument was rejected Tuesday.

Authorities described the 2016 crash as a hair-pulling fight over the steering wheel. Anastasia Duval died, and her sister was arrested.

A judge found no probable cause and released Alexandria Duval, who was arrested again in Albany, New York, after being indicted.

Defense attorney Birney Bervar says Duval doesn’t want a jury trial. She is scheduled for trial in January before Judge Peter Cahill. Bervar says he believes Cahill will be fair.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Most Popular

Videos

See more videos

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS
Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon