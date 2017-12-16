Man admits beheading wife, gets 52-year prison term

A Central Texas man has been sentenced to 52 years in prison in the decapitation death of his wife.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Davie Dauzat pleaded guilty to murder on Friday in the August 2016 death of his wife, Natasha Dauzat. Authorities say the 21-year-old woman was stabbed dozens of times with a knife at the couple’s home in Bellmead, a town just northeast of Waco.

Police had visited the Dauzats’ mobile home after a relative asked for a welfare check. Officers initially found no trouble and left.

A relative called police again about two hours later, expressing concern that Dauzat had killed his wife.

Police returned and found Natasha Dauzat decapitated.

Authorities say the killing occurred while the couple’s two young children were in the home. They were found uninjured.