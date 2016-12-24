Man guns down 10 relatives in shooting rampage

Iranian media says a 26-year-old man has gunned down 10 relatives in a rare shooting rampage.

The semi-official ISNA news agency reported the shooting on Friday, saying it occurred the night before in a rural part of southern Iran and that the suspect was still at large. It says another four people were wounded in the shooting.

ISNA says the man had repeatedly quarreled with his wife, who was also his cousin, and was not among those killed. It did not provide further details on the motive.

Gun violence is rare in Iran. Citizens are only allowed to own hunting rifles, which are rarely seen outside of rural areas.