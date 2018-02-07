Man killed wife, dismembered, burned body

Police say a homeless California man killed his wife, dismembered her body and carried it aboard a train in a suitcase before lighting her remains on fire in a parking lot.

Los Angeles Police Deputy Chief Justin Eisenberg said Tuesday that investigators believe Valentino Gutierrez killed his wife last week in an abandoned restaurant in Pasadena and stuffed her remains into a large suitcase.

He says Gutierrez then boarded a light-rail train and after exiting the train, rode his bicycle with the suitcase in tow to the parking lot of a home improvement store in the Cypress Park neighborhood, where he set it ablaze.

Coroner’s officials have been unable to identify the burned remains, or confirm whether the person is a man or a woman. But police believe the victim is Gutierrez’s 31-year-old wife, Tiana Alfred.