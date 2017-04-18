Man kills self by setting himself on fire in yard

By
  • AP
Published

Pennsylvania authorities say a man has died of injuries he suffered from lighting himself on fire in his yard.

Firefighters in Latrobe were responding to a shed fire Saturday night when they discovered the man on fire nearby.

Fire Chief John Brasile says the 58-year-old man had left a suicide note on a door to his home, where he lived alone. He says the man was burned over about 80 per cent of his body.

The medical examiner says the man died Monday morning of thermal inhalation injuries, and ruled the death a suicide.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Most Popular

Videos

See more videos

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS
Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon