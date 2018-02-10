Man who killed kittens ‘for fun’ gets 1-year jail sentence

A Massachusetts man accused of killing kittens because he was bored has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Authorities say Milford resident Miguel Medina threw one kitten into a wall and burned another in a fire pit, prompting his arrest last year. A witness told police Medina talked about killing kittens “for fun” when he was bored.

The Telegram & Gazette reports the 22-year-old Medina was convicted of killing or maiming an animal and animal cruelty. He will receive credit for the 100 days he already has spent in jail.

