Mother left boy, 3, in car for hours

Atlanta-area authorities say a 3-year-old boy has been hospitalized in critical condition after his mother left him inside a car for three hours.

Fulton County police tell news outlets that the child’s mother, 25-year-old Lillian Stone, was charged on Tuesday with one count of felony cruelty to children.

Cpl. Maureen Smith tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that police received a call Tuesday afternoon from someone who saw the boy locked inside a car parked in the driveway of a College Park home.

Further details were not immediately released.

It is unclear whether Stone has an attorney to comment on the charge.