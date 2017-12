Authorities say three people smashed a stolen car into the front door of a Bellevue gun shop and grabbed several dozen handguns before escaping.

Bellevue police say the suspects stole between 40 and 50 guns at the West Coast Armory.

Police say the Honda Accord rammed through the front door. Three suspects left in the same vehicle.

A truck driver heard the alarm and called 911.

The gun shop was broken into last year when a car rammed into the back of the store.