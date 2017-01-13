Trial delayed for mother accused of suffocating 3 sons

An Ohio judge has delayed the trial of a woman accused of suffocating her three young sons out of jealousy at the attention her husband gave them.

The trial for 24-year-old Brittany Pilkington was scheduled to begin March 10. Pilkington's attorneys said they needed more time to prepare and asked the Bellefontaine judge for a continuance. The judge granted the extension on Wednesday and ordered all motions to be filed by March 17.

A new trial date hasn't been scheduled.

Pilkington, of Bellefontaine, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges. Authorities allege Pilkington killed her toddler son and two infants over a 13-month period. Prosecutors have said Pilkington confessed to all three murders.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 20.