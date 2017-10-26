Vegas shooter’s laptop was missing hard drive

A federal official says a laptop found in the Las Vegas shooter’s hotel suite after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history was missing a hard drive.

The official says Wednesday that investigators believe gunman Stephen Paddock removed the hard drive from the laptop before taking his own life after he opened fire on a crowd at a country music festival. The official said the hard drive hasn’t been found.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Investigators haven’t determined what led Paddock to open fire on the crowd, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of others on Oct. 1.