Woman believed kidnapped by ex is found

A California woman believed kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend was found at a Las Vegas-area casino-hotel, authorities said.



Security personnel at the Railroad Pass Hotel and Casino in Henderson reported that Virginia Paris approached guards late Monday and told them she had been abducted, Henderson police Officer Rod Pena said.



Paris was treated at a hospital and then reunited with her family. No further details were released about her condition. The 55-year-old woman had made two calls to family members on Monday night and told them she needed help, according to authorities in California, where Paris had been abducted on Friday.





About two hours later, the suspect, Joseph Hetzel, 52, dropped her off in front of the casino and drove off, sheriff's officials said. Paris told police that he might be on his way to Utah. Investigators believe Hetzel kidnapped Paris in Solvang, California, and drove away in her black Chrysler sedan.

They were seen Sunday near Phoenix, where Paris approached a customer for help at a coffee shop. Investigators say Hetzel saw the exchange, grabbed Paris and dragged her away.



Police found Paris' car abandoned in Mesquite, Nevada, early Tuesday. Hetzel remained on the run and a warrant was issued for his arrest Paris previously obtained a restraining order against Hetzel.