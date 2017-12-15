Adam Levine sells LA home for $18m

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have offloaded their Los Angeles home for $18 million - just five months after purchasing the property.

The Maroon 5 frontman will receive a festive cash injection over the coming weeks after offloading his and wife Behati Prinsloo's Holby Hills house, which they purchased just five months ago.

According to TMZ, the buyer is forking out the huge sum in cash, and Adam's estate agent Kurt Rappaport is handling the sale.

The 38-year-old singer is said to have changed his mind about the plush pad just five months after buying it because it needed a lot of work doing while his wife is expecting their second child together.

Last month, Adam confirmed he and the 28-year-old model - who have 14-month-old daughter Dusty - are set to welcome another girl into the world next year.

He said: "We're having another girl."

At the time, the Victoria's Secret Angel was carrying on with many daily tasks.

Adam said: "She's awesome. She's just like a champion of the world. She's killing it. You wouldn't know she's almost seven months pregnant."

The pair announced they were expecting their second child in September when the brunette beauty uploaded a photograph of her swollen belly and wrote: "ROUND 2..... (sic)."

The 'What Lovers Do' hitmaker previously admitted he wants to have more than just two kids.

He said: "I want a lot. I thrive in chaos. I really genuinely enjoy it. She [Behati] was an only child ... She wants, like, 100 babies, but I don't know if I could do that."