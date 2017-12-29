Aishwarya Rai, SRK at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wedding reception in Mumbai

By
  • AFP
Published

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose for a photograph during the wedding reception of the Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli in Mumbai. (AFP)

Shah Rukh Khan (AFP)

Ranbir Kapoor (AFP)

Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta (AFP)

A. R. Rahman and his wife Saira Banu (AFP)

Lara Dutta and her husband Mahesh Bhupathi (AFP)

Madhuri Dixit Nene and Rekha (AFP)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose for a photograph during their wedding reception in Mumbai. (AFP)

Photo: AP

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit

Related articles

comments powered by Disqus

Videos

See more videos

Related Articles

Most Popular in entertainment

Cinema listing January 15 to January 21

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

News In Images

Videos

See more videos
Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon