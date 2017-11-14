Aishwarya's Aaradhya’s birthday party

Amitabh Bachchan did not celebrate his 75th birthday this year with a big bash on account of the death of daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father Krishnaraj Rai earlier in the year. The family had gone off on an overseas holiday to celebrate the occasion.

But then that will not stop Aishwarya Rai from celebrating the sixth birthday of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on November 16.

“They have sent out invitations to celebrities who have children and friends of Aaradhya and their parents as well for a small birthday bash at the old Bachchan bungalow of Pateeksha.

Normally all of Aaradhya’s parties have bene theme based so far and children have attended the parties following a certain theme in the past few years and the current party will also be theme based.