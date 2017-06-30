Alex Rodriguez: Dating Jennifer Lopez is 'humbling'

Alex Rodriguez has branded his relationship with Jennifer Lopez as "humbling", as people don't often recognise who he is when they're together.

The 41-year-old former New York Yankees baseball player has been dating the brunette beauty since March this year, and has said the romance has made him more grounded because people assume he is her "security guard" rather than her boyfriend.

Alex said: "This is one of the most humbling experiences of my life. When I was with the Yankees, and we won the world championship, and you wear the pinstripes, you think you're pretty cool. But then, you hang out with Jennifer, and they confuse me with the security guard all the time!"

And the sporting superstar - who has daughters Ella, nine, and Natasha, 12, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - revealed he was even told to "get out of the way" by photographers at the Met Gala earlier this year, as they were more interested in snapping a shot of the 47-year-old 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' hitmaker.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' on Thursday (29.06.17), he added: "We were at the Met Ball, and the paparazzi were screaming at me, not even in English, 'Get the hell out of the way, get out of the way! We're trying to take a picture!'"

Meanwhile, Alex previously gushed over his pop megastar beau - who has nine-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - as he branded her as the "smartest human being" he has ever met.

He said: "She really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met. Our kids get along really well, we're both from New York, we're both Latin, we're both in our forties, we're really enjoying life."

And the 'Shades of Blue' actress is just as happy with their relationship.

She said: "I think we are very happy and just having a good time and don't put as much pressure as everybody else puts on it."