Alia, Sidharth and Varun in a love pentagon

In what appears to be a game of musical chairs, two male and two female Bollywood stars and a non-filmi girlfriend are playing the game along with the gossip media that is very much interested in the personal lives of these stars.

Two couples – Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra along with Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are involved in an interesting tale. Add Jacqueline Fernandez to this foursome and you get a heady mix.

While Alia Bhatt took time to watch Sidharth Malhotra’s film Ittefaq recently at a Mumbai multiplex, after having spent some time with him at a party a few days ago, Sidharth Malhotra has been steering clear of working with Jacqueline Fernandez who was allegedly the reason why he and Alia split.

Meanwhile there have been rumours that Varun Dhawan who recently shared screen space with Jacqueline in Judwaa 2 has split with Natasha Dalal and after the recent shoot that Varun did with Alia for a cleanliness campaign, wags suggested that Alia and Varun are now together.

Sidharth Malhotra in a recent interaction with Karan Johar admitted that he was single. So that perhaps is one giveaway in this story.

Interestingly in the film Student of the Year, Alia and Varun are very thick till Sidharth comes over and takes Alia from him and Varun is left alone though he goes on to be a rockstar. Has the Student of The Year story changed its climax in real life? That we will find out in due course.