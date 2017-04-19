Amber Heard ready to wed?

Amber Heard's father claims she is ready to marry and have children with billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk.

The 'Danish Girl' actress - who divorced Johnny Depp last year amid allegations he had been abusive - is "very serious" about the billionaire businessman and her father David insists they are keen to settle down together.

David told Britain's Grazia magazine: "Amber and Elon are both very serious about each other. She would love to get married.

"One of the things they want to do is settle down and have a family. They are making plans for that."

The 30-year-old beauty is said to want to have children "sooner rather than later" and her family couldn't be happier with her relationship with the 45-year-old Tesla boss, who was previously married to actress Talulah Riley.

A source said: "Amber and Elon are very serious. She wants to get married again and she would love to get pregnant with him.

"Amber wants nothing more than to be a mum and it's definitely something that will happen sooner rather than later if everything goes according to plan.

"Elon is great for her, he is very challenging and she loves the fact that he's an intellectual. Her parents approve of the match and would love to see them get married and have a family."

A source previously claimed the 'Magic Mike XXL' star was "smitten" with the entrepreneur and wanted to go public with their relationship after her divorce was finalised in January.

The insider said: "Amber is over the moon about her divorce but she is even happier about being able to go public with Elon.

"She was telling friends over Christmas how smitten she is with Elon. They are already planning a lot of adventures together and she's relieved she can move on with her life.It's an exciting new chapter for both of them."