Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom reconcile

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom are back together, just months after their bitter split.

The 30-year-old boxer and his wife split in acrimonious style earlier this year, with both accusing each other of cheating but they have now scrapped plans to divorce after sorting out their differences.

Amir shared a picture of them both on Twitter on Saturday and wrote: "With my 4 month pregnant wife, after sorting out all the issues. Closing the year with a happy ending," and Faryal shared a quote from popular internet writer RM Drake on Instagram:

She wrote: "I hope one day, we find each other again and laugh over whatever pain we might have caused."

Just two months ago, Amir insisted the pair were divorcing, despite Faryal's pregnancy.

He told fans in a Snapchat video: "So me and Faryal are not together. I have filed for a divorce.

"I hear she has just announced she is pregnant. She didn't tell me. I had to read it on social media.'

And in late September he told his Twitter followers that although Faryal had worked out her issues with his family, they were still planning to end their marriage.

"Thanks to Faryal for clearing up the accusations she had made about my family in the past which were false.

"Unfortunately, it didn't work out between Me and Faryal and we are still going ahead with the divorce. We are in good talking terms.

"We have to think about our daughter Lamaisah who I will always be there for. I wish Faryal all the very best for the future."

The pair have three-year-old daughter Lamaisah together and another baby on the way.