Amir Khan 'embarrassed' himself in public feud with Faryal Makhdoom

Amir Khan felt "really embarrassed" when he publicly accused his wife Faryal Makhdoom of having an affair with fellow boxer Anthony Joshua.

The 30-year-old boxer shocked fans when he publicly accused his wife of having an affair with fellow boxer Anthony Joshua and has put his Twitter outburst down to feeling "frustrated" about not being able to train after an operation on his hand.

He said: "I did a lot of silly things. When I accused my wife of messaging Joshua, it was all just nonsense from the start. I lived my life on social media. I assumed things which were wrong and I really embarrassed myself. I'd just had my hand operation and wasn't fighting as much, so I was frustrated about not being in the boxing ring and not being able to train. I think that made me hot-headed."

And Amir has now reconciled with Faryal - with whom he has three-year-old daughter Lamaisah and is expecting another child too - for the sake of his family and insists "all is forgiven".

He added: "We both sat down and thought, 'Look, we've got a family, we've got a little girl.' Also she's expecting as well so we have to think of the kids. I want to be a family man ...

"All is forgiven. In life you have to forgive. I think we have to just move forward and move on from things. I'm ready to make some big changes in my life."

Amir has also built bridges with Anthony after making the accusations.

He told The Sun newspaper: "We've spoken on the phone a few times. We laugh about it now because he said, 'Look, nothing of the sort happened. I respect you and, honestly, you should have just picked up the phone instead of tweeting something, and asked me.'"