Amitabh, Aamir and Katrina film chugs on despite accident

There have been a few issues around Thugs of Hindostan but the actors have been continuing to shooting for the film relentlessly.

Amitabh Bachchan despite checking into Lilavati Hospital is back at work and filming in what is an important schedule of the film. Bachchan also had suffered a fracture in his left rib a while back and he had still reported to the sets committing himself to the ambitious project billed at a cost of around Rs 130 crores.

“The film has a ten-day schedule now and it is important that this be completed. So, everyone on the set has bene more than co-operative for the shooting and have gone out of their way to accommodate this,” informs an insider.

It was also reported that the Jimmy Jib (A mechanism to move the camera around) hurt the cinematographer by mistake and he was taken to the hospital for first aid, but he too is back at work.

A spokesperson from Yash Raj Films confirms the accident, but says that the mechanism hit an assistant director. "There was very minor incident. The DOP has not got injured, the first AD had a minor injury but everything is fine and shoot was resumed from the next day itself. All on schedule," she says.

Patrick Farnis who has been associated with films like Assassin’s Creed as the Health and Safety Consultant is incidentally also on board the film.