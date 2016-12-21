Beckhams hire Mel C for NYE bash

Victoria Beckham has enlisted the services of former Spice Girls bandmate Mel C to perform at her and husband David's New Year's Eve party in the Maldives.

The retired footballer and former Spice Girl - who have kids Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 11, and five-year-old daughter Harper - have enlisted the services of the fashion designer's bandmate to provide the entertainment at their getaway in the Maldives with pals Gordon and Tana Ramsay.

A source said: "Victoria has been the instigator for the whole trip.

"She's sorted all the accommodation for both families and ensured Mel is there to perform."

Mel and Victoria are said to have grown closer in recent months after both turned down the chance to reform the Spice Girls alongside Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Mel B.

The source added to The Sun newspaper: "They've always been great pals, but have got closer over the past few months due to their shared stance on the Spice Girls comeback.

"There was no way Mel was going to turn down the invite as the gig will be something special."

The Beckhams will see in 2017 at five-star luxury resort Amilla Fushi.

It won't all be hard work for Mel as she will be joined by her boyfriend Joe Marshall for the celebrations when she is not performing.

Victoria turned down a Spice Girls reunion to concentrate on her fashion label and Mel later admitted she didn't want to re-join the band as a fourpiece.

She said: "I know there are people that want to see it. But there were various reasons ... but the one thing that I couldn't get away from was that, we did reunite as a five piece [for the Olympics] and it was so incredible, and for me we are like a jigsaw puzzle and if there's a piece missing it's not complete. We're not a band of interchangeable parts. So for me, it didn't feel right."