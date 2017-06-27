Beyonce and Jay-Z's 'amazing family'

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have an "amazing family" according to fellow musician Monica.

The 35-year-old singer and the 'Run This Town' rapper - who already have five-year-old Blue Ivy together - welcomed twins into the world earlier this month, and fellow singer Monica, 36, has now said she believes the two new additions will be "beautiful".

The 'So Gone' singer - who is a longtime friend of the couple - told People magazine: "Looking at Blue, they will be absolutely beautiful. I think they're just an amazing family. I love the way they love each other and I have this immense respect and love for my friendship with her mother, and I'm just happy for all of them."

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that the 'Formation' singer and her 47-year-old husband have taken their twins - whose names are not yet known - out of the UCLA Medical Centre after they were believed to be staying there for treatment for jaundice - a liver condition where too much bilirubin is produced, causing a yellowing of the skin - which occurred as they were born prematurely.

It is thought the couple were told they could take their babies home at the end of last week, and the family - including five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy - are now staying at a lavish $400,000-a-month rental home in Malibu.

The stunning estate is situated on over six acres of grounds and the family plan to spend their summer at the estate while they continue to search for a permanent home in Los Angeles.

Beyonce and Jay have remained tight-lipped about the arrival of their twins.

But the 35-year-old singer's father, Mathew Knowles, recently confirmed the arrival of her new children via social media.

Taking to Twitter, Mathew posted a picture of a birthday note which read: "Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad."

And he captioned the snap: "They're here!#beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday (sic)"