Biological mother of Zahara Jolie-Pitt wants to see her daughter

Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, the biological mother of Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara, 12, is desperate to see her little girl.

Mentewab Dawit Lebiso had to give up the 12-year-old girl - who was adopted by the 'Maleficent' star - when she was just six months old and whilst she knows Angelina has done a great job, Mentewab is desperate to see her daughter.

She said: "I just want her to know that I am alive and here and long to be able to speak with her. I do not want my daughter back but just to be in contact with her and be able to call her up and talk with her.

"Angelina has been more of a mother to her than I have ever been. She has been with her since she was a baby, but that does not mean I do not miss her. I miss her all the time. I think about her every day and long to hear her voice or see her face.

"I know when she has a birthday but I am sad because I can't celebrate it with her. I would so much want to celebrate with her on her birthday and other special days. I long to be able to have regular contact with her."

And Mentewab understands that Zahara's life is now with Angelina but wants to have some contact with her daughter whilst she has the chance.

She told the Mail Online: "I would like Zahara to know she has a mother who loves her as much as Angelina. I know her life is with Angelina is in another country and she speaks another language than me. She has a life that I could never give her, but I would still like to have some contact.

"I would like to see her face. She has grown into a beautiful woman and I am so proud of her. My heart bursts because I am so proud. We all die sometime and before I die I would like her to know about me and that she has family here in Ethiopia. I would ask Angelina to let me speak with her. I do not think it is too much to ask."