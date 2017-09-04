Kangna too busy for a relationship

Kangna Ranaut says that her family doesn’t think of her as a candidate to get married in the family. “My sister (Rangoli) keeps thinking about my brother Akshat and how he should get married. She keeps telling me that she has seen several girls. And I tell her that please I am older than Akshat, so please think of me. She says, ‘How can I think about you’. Someone has to think about me,” says the actress in jest.

Having said that Kangna who by admission was linked to Hrithik Roshan earlier apart from Aditya Panshcoli as well as Adhyayan Suman, now says she is too busy to even think of marriage.

“I am so busy with my work that I cannot even think about anything else. I do not have any relief from my work that I can think about marriage. If you give me a few more months, I can give you some news about my marriage,” says the actress.

She adds quickly that, “If Simran is a hit thanks to Hansal Sir (Mehta) then I will be able to get married,” says Kangna.