Brad Pitt slams Angelina Jolie in court documents

Brad Pitt has hit out at Angelina Jolie for not putting their kids' best interests first, in court documents seeking to have certain paperwork kept private.

The 53-year-old actor has filed a memorandum to his request to have paperwork relating to the custody of their six children sealed, and in the latest addition, he has set out his reasons why the information should remain private.

Brad has accused his estranged wife of compromising the privacy of their brood - Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - and alleges Angelina "appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children's best interest and she is attempting to clear the way to put in the public eye any allegations she can, without regard to the impact on the minor children,"

The documents went on to claim the 41-year-old actress - who filed for divorce from Brad in September after he allegedly had a row with Maddox on a private jet - "exposed the children by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals."

He added the 'Maleficent' star has "no self-regulating mechanism" to prevent sensitive information from being released to the public, citing the re-release and filing of documents that contain private information as evidence.

His filing noted: "Although she had already made them public, she did it again."

Lawyers acting for the 'Tree of Life' star have drafted a proposed order which they want the judge to approve, but Angelina's team first have the opportunity to respond to the request.

The filing comes a few weeks after Brad - who currently only has supervised visits to the children - had a request for an emergency hearing to have all documents sealed turned down.

Laura Wasser, the lawyer acting for Angelina, previously said her famous client isn't against sealing the documents, but they had opposed the hearing because Brad's team hadn't consulted with them before making their request.