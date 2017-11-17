Busy Salman forces Iulia to work

Iulia Vantur is back at work now. The actress who returned with another work visa in India will just have to be content doing work or searching for it because Salman Khan has gotten busy with the shooting of Race 3. The actor spends the rest of the time at the post production of the Yash Raj Films’ Tiger Zinda Hai which releases next month and despite being back Iulia finds herself not with Salman.

“Iulia is here on work visa and she will be working here. She is doing her singing and her cover versions now collaborating with several music directors. Salman is also busy with Race 3, Tiger Zinda Hai and on the weekends, he has to be on Bigg Boss. So, they can only meet when they can take time out, specifically when Salman is going to Bigg Boss because then he stays back at his Panvel farmhouse. Otherwise Salman's family is always around to take care of Iulia and be with her,” informs a source.

While speculations continue about Salman’s marriage plans and his proximity with Katrina Kaif, Vantur’s sojourn in Mumbai may mostly be for work this time around.