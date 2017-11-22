Cairo International Film Festival: Elizabeth Hurley, Hussein Fahmy, Ahmed Helmi...

Elizabeth Hurley smiles on the red carpet during the opening of the 39th Cairo International Film Festival. (AP)

Egyptian actor Tamer Hagras, center, prepares to take a 'selfie' with photographers on the red carpet during the opening of the 39th Cairo International Film Festival in Egypt. (AP)

Nabila Ebeid (AP)

Hend Sabry (AP)

Hussein Fahmy (AP)

Ezzat Abou Aouf (AP)

Egyptian film star Yousra walks on the red carpet during the opening of the 39th Cairo International Film Festival. (AFP)

Lebleba smiles on the red carpet during the opening of the 39th Cairo International Film Festival. (AFP)

Mona Zaki (AP)

Ahmed Helmi (AFP)

Dorra Zarrouk (AFP)

(AFP)