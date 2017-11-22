Cairo International Film Festival: Elizabeth Hurley, Hussein Fahmy, Ahmed Helmi...

By
  • Staff
Published

Elizabeth Hurley smiles on the red carpet during the opening of the 39th Cairo International Film Festival. (AP)

Egyptian actor Tamer Hagras, center, prepares to take a 'selfie' with photographers on the red carpet during the opening of the 39th Cairo International Film Festival in Egypt. (AP)

Nabila Ebeid (AP)

Hend Sabry (AP)

Hussein Fahmy (AP)

Ezzat Abou Aouf (AP)

Egyptian film star Yousra walks on the red carpet during the opening of the 39th Cairo International Film Festival. (AFP)

Lebleba smiles on the red carpet during the opening of the 39th Cairo International Film Festival. (AFP)

Mona Zaki (AP)

 

Ahmed Helmi (AFP)

Dorra Zarrouk  (AFP)

(AFP)

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Videos

See more videos

Related Articles

Most Popular in entertainment

Cinema listing January 15 to January 21

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

News In Images

Videos

See more videos
Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon