Halle Berry: My Oscar win meant nothing

Hollywood star Halle Berry has admitted that her Oscar win in 2002 "meant nothing" for diversity.

The 50-year-old actress was handed the coveted Best Actress gong for her performance in 'Monster's Ball' - but in light of the subsequent lack of progress for minorities in the movie industry, Halle has confessed her success now feels hollow.

She shared: "That moment really meant nothing. It meant nothing. I thought it meant something but I think it meant nothing."

Halle is, therefore, eager to use her own star status to create more stories and opportunities for minority groups in Hollywood.

Speaking to Teen Vogue magazine, she explained: "It inspired me to get involved in other ways, which is why I want to start directing, I want to start producing more. I want to start being a part of making more opportunities for people of colour."

Halle's comments come shortly after she urged people to "walk the walk" when it comes to social issues.

The actress said she's tired of people who say they stand up for issues like the Black Lives Matter movement, but then do nothing to help change things by calling politicians or writing letters.

She explained: "In my world I get so tired of people complaining about, 'Oh Black Lives Matter,' and they pontificate and pontificate about it, and I say, 'Well what are you doing about that? It may not seem significant to you, but that's how we start have you called your local politicians, have you written a letter?'"

In fact, the 'Catwoman' star believes those people are "part of the problem" because they complain about the world without trying to change it.

She added: "I don't have time for people who talk the talk but don't walk the walk."