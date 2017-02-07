Prince Harry 'adamant' on bringing Meghan Markle to Pippa Middleton's wedding

Prince Harry is reportedly "adamant" on bringing Meghan Markle to Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding.

The 32-year-old royal has been in a relationship with the American actress for almost eight months, and reportedly wants to bring her as his "plus one" to the wedding of Pippa - whose sister Catherine is married to Harry's brother Prince William - and her racing driver fiancé James Matthews.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper: "Harry and Meghan are madly in love and he no longer wants to hide that from the world.

"He is close to Pippa and has been invited to her wedding and has obviously been given a plus one.

"Harry is adamant that he wants to take Meghan with him."

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the royal is "truly in love" with the 35-year-old brunette beauty.

A source said: "Harry is truly in love. They're very serious."

And the insider also claims that despite having not been together for very long, wedding bells of their own could be on the horizon soon.

They added: "Those close to Harry and Meghan wouldn't be surprised if there will be an engagement announcement sometime this year."

It isn't the first time wedding rumours have circulated about the pair either, as Meghan's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. also claimed that marriage was "on the cards".

Thomas - who arrested last month after allegedly holding a gun to his lover's head following a drunken argument - said: "Marriage and kids is on the cards for Meghan and Harry and I still want to go to the wedding if they'll let me.

"Of course I want to go to London and Buckingham Palace.

"Their relationship has been going from strength to strength and this drama is the last thing I wanted to happen. I want to tell Meghan I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart."