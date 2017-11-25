Coleen Rooney feared her marriage was over

British star Coleen Rooney has admitted she feared her marriage to soccer star Wayne might have been over earlier this year.

The 31-year-old star has been married to Wayne since 2008, but in an emotional message posted on her Facebook account, Coleen has admitted she worried they could split after the sportsman was arrested for drink driving in another woman's car.

Of her decision to remain with Wayne - with whom she has sons Kai, eight, Klay, four, and 22-month-old Kit - Coleen explained: "A few people have been feeling sorry for me, please don't. I appreciate getting cared about, however, I am a strong person, I don't feel sorry for myself. Also a few people are probably thinking am stupid for staying in my marriage. I am not stupid, I know my own mind and it's something I want to try and work on.

"Before the headlines start.... No, I'm not taking Wayne back as he's never left. Yes, it has been a s**t time, and yes, time was spent apart and I thought my marriage might have been at an end. (sic)"

Coleen - who has been with Wayne since their school days - explained that although she has not forgotten her husband's mistakes, she is determined to make their marriage work.

The star - who announced her fourth pregnancy in August - wrote: "It's my decision .... do I love Wayne ... yes I do. If I didn't then I wouldn't be trying to make it work. I know I would be fine on my own, with just me and my children, but I don't want to live like that, I want to try and continue our marriage and live as a family, because that's what I want to do. I'm not saying everything is fine and forgotten about, but we are as good as can be at this point, I'm not the type of person to put a show on and say we're all loved-up....I'm just real. (sic)"