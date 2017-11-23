Deepika may replace PC in Don 3

After all the drama that ensued, Priyanka Chopra is finally not a part of Don 3. With the cold war between Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra left unresolved, the actress will not be able to work with Farhan Akhtar in the third instalment of the franchise and the makers will now look at casting another face in the film.

Sources inform that Deepika Padukone's name is being tossed up to be the new Jungli Billi in the movie.

"There was a sincere and concerted effort from all concerned parties to solve the problem. But it was not an issue that could be addressed completely without hurting all parties concerned. Hence it's not decided that the makers will look at another actress like Deepika Padukone to play the female lead. Shah Rukh Khan is the lead and hence indispensable. So the actress had to be replaced, " informs our source.