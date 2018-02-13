Disney On Ice presents Passport To Adventure announces special family ticket packs in the UAE

Passport To Adventure brings a fun-filled ice spectacular to the Dubai World Trade Centre Arena, from April 4 to 7, 2018.

Parents and their little ones are invited to celebrate the most memorable Disney tales with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck and Goofy, on a journey to the timeless worlds of Disney’s The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan and Frozen.

Spectators will explore the African Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa, voyage deep under the sea to Ariel’s mystical underwater kingdom and tour London with Peter Pan and Wendy before flying to Neverland to meet up with Tinker Bell. They will be whisked away to the wintery wonderland of the number-one-animated feature film of all time, Disney’s Frozen, for an extraordinary adventure with sisters, Anna and Elsa, and rugged mountain man Kristoff.

Followed by everyone’s favorite huggable snowman Olaf, as they journey to discover that true love is the most magical power of all.

Arrive early for the pre-show, featuring Zootropolis. Energetic music, lovable characters and thrilling moments make Disney On Ice presents Passport To Adventure an experience to cherish forever.

“It’s an extraordinary show and a family vacation all rolled into one incredible night,” says producer Kenneth Feld. “You really get a sense you are traveling right alongside Mickey, Minnie and their friends.”

Passport To Adventure features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, exciting choreography and a musical score filled with critically acclaimed Disney hits the whole family will enjoy.

Choreographer Cindy Stuart has bridged breathtaking athleticism and celebrated soundtracks through movement. Inspired by each character’s personality, Stuart incorporated original moves to convey each storyline.

From the exhilarating festivities on coronation day in Arendelle during “For the First Time in Forever”, to Elsa’s dramatic and inspiring transformation during her powerhouse ballad “Let It Go.” Stuart has also included many adagio lifts and spins, like those featured in Prince Eric and Ariel’s tender pas de deux and the displays of agility and balance during Simba and Nala’s affectionate duet to “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

Costume Designer Arthur Boccia assembled specific and appealing looks that reflect the tone and culture of all the Disney locales.

Your favorite characters sport everything along the way from nightgowns to winter gear, and lion’s paws to Triton’s fin-clad daughters.

Additional attention to detail was not only paid to the main characters of each story but also to the supporting chorus pieces, such as the authentically disheveled looks of Captain Hook’s rambunctious pirates.

The many settings of the show are enhanced by the partnership of Robert Smith’s scenic design and Patrick Dierson’s lighting design.

On and above the ice, the two creative team members have assembled each fantastical world’s distinct charm with a combination of hues and scenic elements that immerse audiences in their favorite tales and adventures.

The foggy London skyline appears to dissipate as the Darling children head toward Neverland, where they are greeted by the Lost Boys in their tree house and the Jolly Rodger’s rollicking crew on an enormous 35-foot pirate ship.

King Triton’s underwater kingdom is also reimagined through a colorful array of lighting patterns that match Sebastian’s calypso beat and giant seashells that open to reveal Ariel’s sisters as they take part in their music lessons.

“Not only is this show a journey through favorite Disney stories, it is a journey of emotions,” says director Jerry Bilik. “From the antics of Sebastian and Simba to the high-flying adventures of Peter Pan, the audience will experience excitement, humor and friendship.”

SES Live Founder and CEO Ali Haidary commented, “We couldn’t be happier to bring Disney On Ice back to Dubai after a 3 year break with our most exciting show yet. For the third time we will bring a brand new Disney on Ice show to the Dubai World Trade Centre where we have played to full houses and wowed thousands of families with the magical world of Disney.

This time not only will Anna, Elsa and Olaf be returning to Dubai they will be joined this year by a whole cast of characters never before seen in the UAE.

Nala and Simba from The Lion King as well as Captain Hook and Peter Pan will be taking us on a magical journey guided along the way by our very own Mickey Mouse, who truly provides a “Passport to Adventure”.

Family- friendly packs for Disney On Ice presents Passport To Adventure are available with 20% off when purchasing four tickets of the same category.

The offer is available on all shows and tickets excluding Royal and Bronze.

Tickets are available on Platinumlist.net, and Virgin MegaStores.

Visit disneyoniceme.com for more information or follow them on Facebook @disneyoniceme for the latest updates.