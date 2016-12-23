Duchess Catherine and Prince William's family Christmas

Duchess Catherine and Prince William will spend Christmas with her family in Berkshire, for the sake of their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The royal couple have chosen to have Christmas with Catherine's family in Berkshire, England, rather than at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate and parenting expert Lisa Clegg believes the decision is based on a desire for their kids, Prince George, three and Princess Charlotte, 19 months, to have an informal holiday season.

She told MailOnline: "The decision has been made out of a desire to put Charlotte and George first.

"If William and Kate can take a step back from Official Royal duties at certain times, in order to keep life as simple and normal as possible for George and Charlotte then that's absolutely the right decision.

"The children are still very young and so won't understand the restraints within certain obligations of the Royal family and to sit down and be quiet in particular situations.

"They are only little and need to be able to be children and get carried away with the excitement and fun of Christmas, without the world looking on them.

"For this reasons, it's beneficial for them to be in a more relaxed environment."

Meanwhile, Prince William recently revealed that Prince George is so eager for Christmas that he has been sneakily unwrapping some of his gifts prematurely.

Kiss FM DJ AJ King revealed all about the cheeky youngster after speaking to the Duke of Cambridge at a Christmas party for mental health charity The Mix, which supports people aged 13-25 through life's difficulties.

AJ - who was performing a DJ set at the bash - said: "The Duke said they were all really excited about Christmas and that George is already opening his presents. He thought it was quite funny. That's kids for you, even the ones that are princes."

William confirmed his family of four would be having their own little Christmas together.

The DJ added: "I said Christmas would be a bit different for his children this year and he said they would be having a family Christmas together."