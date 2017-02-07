Duchess Catherine sparking 'change' by talking about mental health

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is sparking "change" by talking openly about mental health in young people.

The 35-year-old royal - who is married to Prince William - is the Royal Patron of children's charity Place2Be, which aims to provide emotional support to children in schools, and Catherine Roche, the chief executive of the charity, has praised her work with the organisation.

She told People magazine: "[Duchess Catherine is causing a] major shift in attitudes to mental health, with greater understanding that [it] is just as important as our physical health.

"We can see how this is becoming an issue that is being publicly discussed - which is a real sea [of] change. [Her] commitment and understanding is making a huge difference to the level of interest that this previously neglected area is now receiving."

And the charity executive also believes the royal - who has two children Prince George, three, and Princess Charlotte, 21 months, with her 34-year-old husband - "has a genuine passion" for helping end the stigma surrounding mental health.

She added: "It is clear that [she] has a genuine passion for, and truly understands, the importance of providing early intervention mental health support to children and young people, and the positive impact this can have on a child's personal development."

On Monday, Duchess Catherine and Prince William will attend Place2Be's 'The Big Assembly' at Mitchell Brook Primary School in London, in aid of Children's Mental Health Week which runs from February 6 to February 12.

A statement about the event on the charity's website reads: "This Children's Mental Health Week (6 - 12 February), we are encouraging schools across the UK to share our call to spread a little kindness with their pupils, families and staff.

"For the first time ever, this year we will give all schools the exciting opportunity to be part of a special Assembly attended by Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

"Taking place on Monday 6th February, The Big Assembly will last approximately 30 minutes, and will include: Role plays by children around the theme of kindness, a choir performance, and a presentation of a 'Kindness Cup' to one pupil who has demonstrated exceptional kindness in their school community."

Pics: Getty Images