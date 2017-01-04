Duchess of Cambridge is honorary member of Royal Photographic Society

The Duchess of Cambridge has been given a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society after her portraits of her children have been widely recognised.

The 34-year-old royal - who has three-year-old son Prince George and 20-month-old daughter Princess Charlotte with her husband Prince William - has followed in the footsteps of the late royals Queen Victoria and Prince Albert as she has become the latest royal to be recognised as a patron for the educational charity, which promotes and supports those interested in the art form.

This news comes after Catherine - who was known as Kate Middleton before marrying the 34-year-old royal who is second in line to the throne - took the official portrait pictures of her youngest child when she was born in May 2015, which is the first time a member of the royal family has swapped places to be behind the camera.

As well as taking images of George cradling Charlotte as a tiny tot, Catherine has previously released images of her family from important milestones over the years, which include Charlotte's first birthday, George's first day at nursery, and a series of pictures from their travels in South East Asia.

And Catherine - who is a graduate in the history of art - has proved to be a successful photographer as her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton had previously commissioned Catherine to shoot images for their company's Party Pieces nine years ago, which have since been published, according to the Mirror Online.

However, this isn't the only role the brunette beauty has recently acquired, as she is also set to replace Queen Elizabeth as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and will represent the royals at events for the club, which runs the Wimbledon championships, after Queen Elizabeth decided to scale back her duties.