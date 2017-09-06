Michelle Pfeiffer, 59, returns to the spotlight

By
  • Staff
Published

Michelle Pfeiffer attends the premiere of the movie "Mother" presented in competition at the 74th Venice Film Festival on September 5, 2017 at Venice Lido.

Javier Bardem, Jennifer Lawrence and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Jennifer Lawrence and Michelle Pfeiffer.

From left : producer Ari Handel, director Darren Aronofsky, US actress Michelle Pfeiffer, US actress Jennifer Lawrence, Spanish actor Javier Bardem and producer Scott Franklin attend the premiere of the movie "Mother" presented in competition at the 74th Venice Film Festival.

Photos: AFP

