Fan-atics trouble Vidya, Anshula

Crazy fans can create trouble not just for actors and actresses, but for people around them as well.

This week, both Vidya Balan and Arjun Kapoor’s kid sister Anshula Kapoor were targetted by fans who did not know where to draw the line.

Vidya was at the Mumbai airport returning from one of her trips when a fan got too close to her and touched her by mistake in a moment to get a good picture with her. Vidya was not happy at all. “She looked at him sternly and asked him to move aside and take a picture. But as she realised that the man’s touch was not intentional, she let him click a selfie and moved on,” says an eye witness.

As for Anshula, she was accompanying her brother Arjun Kapoor for a movie screening at PVR, Juhu, when fans who wanted to click a selfie with Arjun started getting too close for her comfort. “Please move out of the way, after I go, you can take as many pictures as you want,” she told the fan mafia.

Arjun who was behind her, had to rush to her rescue and sent her off before getting selfies clicked.

Fans have often troubled everyone from Sushant Singh Rajput to Varun Dhawan and actresses like Sushmita Sen, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Asin have found themselves manhandled by crazy fans earlier.