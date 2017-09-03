George and Amal Clooney attend Venice Film Festival 2017

By
  • Staff
Published

George Clooney arrives at the Excelsior Hotel during the 74th Venice Film Festival.

Amal Clooney arrives at the Excelsior Hotel during the 74th Venice Film Festival.

George Clooney and his wife Amal attend the premiere of the movie "Suburbicon" presented out of competition at the 74th Venice Film Festival.

Alexandre Desplat, US actor Matt Damon, US actess Julianne Moore and US actor and director George Clooney attend the premiere of the movie "Suburbicon" presented out of competition at the 74th Venice Film Festival. Photo: AFP

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Videos

See more videos

Related Articles

Most Popular in entertainment

Cinema listing January 15 to January 21

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

News In Images

Videos

See more videos
Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon