George and Amal Clooney attend Venice Film Festival 2017

George Clooney arrives at the Excelsior Hotel during the 74th Venice Film Festival.

Amal Clooney arrives at the Excelsior Hotel during the 74th Venice Film Festival.

George Clooney and his wife Amal attend the premiere of the movie "Suburbicon" presented out of competition at the 74th Venice Film Festival.

Alexandre Desplat, US actor Matt Damon, US actess Julianne Moore and US actor and director George Clooney attend the premiere of the movie "Suburbicon" presented out of competition at the 74th Venice Film Festival. Photo: AFP