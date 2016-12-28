George Michael's £100m fortune to go to Godchildren

George Michael is expected to leave a large proportion of his £100 million fortune to his Godchildren.

The Wham! singer was the Godfather to Roman and Harley Kemp - the children of his band's vocalist Shirlie Holliman and her husband Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp - and has reportedly asked for his estate to be divided up between them following his shock death from heart failure at the age of just 53 on Christmas Day.

The 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker is also expected to leave a wad of cash to Geri Horner's 10-year-old daughter Bluebell, who is the Goddaughter of his ex-boyfriend Kenny Goss, and will make sure his older sisters Melanie and Yioda, his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz and his cousin Andros' two children, to whom he is also a Godfather, are left in a financially stable condition.

It's also thought Childline, the Terrence Higgins Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support - the charities he supported - will also be left some money, according to the Daily Mirror newspaper.

George's estimated fortune is made up of royalties, money earnt from performing at private parties and events in the decade before his death and his four homes around the world.

The talented singer had a quaint cottage in Oxfordshire - where he was found dead in his bed - a mansion in Highgate, London, and properties in New York and Sydney, Australia.

George will continue to make money after his death as it's thought the album he was planning to release in March 'Listen Without Prejudice 25' will still drop next year.

He was also working on a documentary called 'Freedom' about his time in Wham! and that too was expected to air around the same time his album would have been released.

Details on his funeral are yet to be announced.