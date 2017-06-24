Geri Horner gets parenting advice from Victoria Beckham

Geri Horner has been speaking to her former Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham about raising boys.

The 'Angels In Chains' singer was delighted to have her former Spice Girls bandmate over to meet her son Monty, five months, and was grateful for tips the fashion designer - who has sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12, and daughter Harper, five, with husband David Beckham - had on raising boys.

Geri - who also has daughter Bluebell, 11, from a past relationship - said: "She brought a beautiful outfit for him, it was so sweet. She's fantastic mother and Monty was having reflux, so she helped me. She has a wealth of experience bringing up boys and I appreciate that. She's very tender-hearted."

And the 44-year-old star - who is married to Formula One boss Christian Horner - is pleased she's still close to all her Spice Girls bandmates.

She told OK! magazine: "[I see] Emma Bunton [most], she lives near me. [Her and Jade Jones] do come round - obviously she's got a massively busy life but when an opportunity arises, she does. Melanie C makes an effort to, they all do. We all make an effort and I really admire that, after all this time."

Meanwhile, Geri has released 'Angels In Chains' in tribute to her late friend George Michael and though she thinks she would have "fallen short" of her pal's tough standards, she hopes he would have approved of the record.

She said: "I keep asking myself, would George approve?

"That's why I checked in with people who love him, so it was done with integrity. I'm sure I've fallen short - he was such a perfectionist - but I've endeavoured to sing to the best of my ability. I hope he'd approve."