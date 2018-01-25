Hirani drops SRK for Varun

Rajkumar Hirani was keen to work with Shah Rukh Khan. The two also met and had a discussion, but once the script came into being, the Hirani realised that the script suited a younger actor a lot more. Hence SRK is not in the film now and Varun Dhawan will step into the role. Add to the fact that SRK will be busy till the end of the year making and promoting Zero and he has categorically told us, “I don’t want to sign anything till I have finished making and releasing Zero.” SRK and Hirani will collaborate on another project in the future.

“Since Hirani will be free in June after the release of Dutt, and he is said to be going solo this time because Vinod Chopra has asked him to create his own path now. The film to star Dhawan is being finetuned at the moment and will go on the floors in January next year for a late 2019 release,” informs a source from the trade.

For those who tuned in pretty late, SRK and Hirani did start work long ago on Munnabhai MBBS, but SRK had to drop out of the film for a few issues one of which was cited as health reasons and the other was that SRK didn’t see himself doing the role. Interestingly SRK’s name features in the credits list of Munnabhai MBBS crediting him for inputs to the film.