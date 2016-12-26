How William and Kate spent Christmas morning

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have skipped the Royals annual church service at Sandringham yesterday and instead visited Kate’s parents in Berkshire.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive to attend the service at St Mark's Church on Christmas Day

The Duchess of Cambridge, Carole and Michael Middleton and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, leave following the service at St Mark's Church on Christmas Day

James Middleton (front), Pippa Middleton, Carole Middleton (L), James Matthews (back left) and Michael Middleton arrive to attend the service at St Mark's Church on Christmas Day

