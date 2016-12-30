Hrithik Roshan in Dubai for NYE; masters skiing for his sons

Hrithik Roshan is not just a perfectionist when it comes to his work. He is equally fastidious in his real life.

The actor, who is currently in Dubai to celebrate New Year's Eve, took his love for his family one step further.

Just before he left for Courchevel, the resort in the French Alps with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan who are adventure-sport junkies, the doting father explained how his sons, who have been on skiing holidays before are getting really good at it.

"However I find I'm still a wee bit rusty with skiing,'' confessed the light-eyed superstar.

Hrithik says he is always so nervous matching up to the boys when it comes to any kind of adventure sport, that he has to secretly keep honing his own skills.

Conscious of the fact that the young boys would expect him to be as good as them on the mountains, the actor who had a work assignment in Dubai three weeks ago, took a little time for himself and diligently practised skiing at Ski Dubai while there.

`'Now that I have done a bit of practising I feel slightly more confident of keeping up with my sons,'' he smiled.

Its Nice to see our B-town superstars take off work and spend time with family and friends.

Accompanying Hrithik on this vacation are his mother, Pinkie Roshan his sister Sunaina.

His cousin (Rajesh Roshan's son) is working as a director's assistant to filmmaker Sanjay Gupta on their upcoming January 25 release Kaabil that is produced by Rakesh Roshan.