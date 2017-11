Indonesia's Kevin Lilliana wins Miss International 2017

Miss Indonesia Kevin Lilliana reacts as she is crowned 2017 Miss International during the Miss International Beauty Pageant final in Tokyo.

Miss Indonesia Kevin Lilliana (L) is congraturated by Miss Japan Natsuki Tsutsui (R) as she being crowned 2017 Miss International during the Miss International Beauty Pageant final in Tokyo.

Miss Indonesia Kevin Lilliana (R) receives Miss Best Dressed award during the Miss International Beauty Pageant final.

Eight finalists, Miss Curacao Chanelle Wihelmina Maria, Miss Ecuador Jocelyn Mieles, Miss Japan Natsuki Tsutsui, Miss Laos Phounsap Phonnyotha, Miss United Kingdom Ashley Powell, Miss Venezuela Diana Macarena Croce Garcia, Miss Indonesia Kevin Lilliana and Miss Australia Amber Dew pose with other contestants during the Miss International Beauty Pageant final in Tokyo.

Miss Indonesia Kevin Lilliana acknowleges cheers after being crowned 2017 Miss International during the Miss International Beauty Pageant final in Tokyo.

Miss Indonesia Kevin Lilliana (R) is congraturated by 2016 Miss Internatinal Kylie Verzosa from Philippines after being crowned 2017 Miss International during the Miss International Beauty Pageant final in Tokyo. Photo: AFP