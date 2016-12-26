Is Karisma Kapoor secretly engaged?

What is that huge solitaire and ring doing on former actress and Kareena Kapoor's elder sister Karisma Kapoor's ring finger? Lolo as she is also known, was seen sporting the ring recently and that was misisng earlier in her lovely toned hands?

Has this got to do with her new boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal with whom she was seen partying recently and did not have any qualms about being photographed with the businessman.

For the record Sandeep is already married with a lady who goes by the name of Ashrita and in the process of separating from his wife.

Ashrita's legal counsel have put a sizable demand of alimony from Sandeep after an initial reluctance. Ashrita is a dentist by profession and has two kids from Sandep and has asked for an alimony of five crore rupees from Sandeep for the divorce.

Karisma was earlier married to Delhi based businessman Sanjay Kapur and split with him after a torrid relationship and two kids.

Before that Karisma was engaged to marry actor Abhishek Bachchan, but that could not end in marriage as the two broke off a much hyped engagement.