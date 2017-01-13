Janet Jackson taking it easy at home

New mother Janet Jackson, 50, is taking it easy and being "waited on hand and foot" at home with her baby son.

The 50-year-old singer and husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their first child, son Eissa, into the world on January 3 and the 'Together Again' hitmaker has been taking it easy and leading "a lavish life" at the home she shares with her Qatari businessman spouse.

A source said: "Nurses are waiting on them hand and foot."

Despite being an older mother, Janet reportedly had an "easy birth" because she took such good care of herself during her pregnancy.

The source told Us Weekly magazine: "It was an easy birth. Janet took extra care to rest."

As well as having staff to help her care for the newborn, sources told the publication that Janet's mother, Katherine Jackson, and brother Jermaine will be visiting soon.

After Eissa was born the 'That's the Way Love Goes' hitmaker's family flocked to send her messages of congratulations online.

Her father Joe wrote on his website, jwjackson.com: "Congratulations to my daughter Janet Jackson on the birth of my Grandson. Making me a grandfather again ! Wishing you all the love and happiness a father could wish a daughter. (sic)"

Alongside the message, Joe posted a small collage of pictures of himself and his daughter.

Joe's well wishes for the 50-year-old singer were posted shortly after her sister La Toya Jackson, 60, took to Twitter to express her excitement at the new addition tot he family.

Alongside a picture of a blue balloon with "It's a boy" emblazoned across it, she wrote: "How exciting! @JanetJackson, Jan and Wissam just gave birth to a beautiful baby boy!!! Congratulations!!! (sic)."

And the star's nephew TJ Jackson - who is the son of Janet's brother Tito - has also reached out to the star following her pregnancy, which saw him allay any concerns his aunt may have about motherhood as he claimed parenthood "is the best".

He said: "Congrats Auntie @JanetJackson!!! So so happy for you & Wissan. Enjoy every minute with your greatest hit, Elissa. #parenthoodisthebest (sic)."