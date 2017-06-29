Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley welcome a son

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham welcomed a son named Jack Oscar into the world at the weekend.

The 30-year-old model-and-actress and fiance Jason Statham, 49, welcomed son Jack Oscar into the world on Saturday (24.06.17), with the little boy weighing in at 8lbs 8oz.

Rosie shared the happy news on Instagram, along with a black and white picture of the tot's hand grasping her thumb.

She captioned the image: "Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th. (sic)"

Rosie also used the social media site to announce her pregnancy in February.

Captioning a photograph of herself in a bikini showing off her growing baby bump, she wrote: Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x Photo by @jasonstatham"

And the blonde beauty previously confessed how she would love to have a child with the 'Transporter' actor, who she got engaged to in 2016 after six years of dating.

She said: "Having a family is something I think about for sure, and whether I'd live here in America or in England. But it's not always as simple as that. I have no idea what will happen, but it'll be interesting to find out, right? And nothing will be perfect, I'm sure ...

"The one big downside [of being in Los Angeles] is not having my family within reach. I would love to be able to invite them over for a roast dinner, or be able to say to my brother or sister, 'Why don't you pop over for a glass of wine tonight?' but I can't and it weighs heavily on me."