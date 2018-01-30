Jay-Z had to 'fight' for marriage

Jay-Z had to "fight" for his marriage to Beyoncé after his infidelity, but he admits he's glad they patched things up, because she is his "soul mate".

The 48-year-old rapper opened up about cheating on his spouse - with whom he has six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and seven-month-old twins Rumi and Sir - on his 2017 album '4:44', and has now said that the couple chose to overcome the hurdle for the sake of their family.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Van Jones Show', he said: "You can love someone but if you haven't experienced love, and you don't understand it and you don't have the tools to move forward, then you're going to have complications and you can either address it or you can pretend until until it blows up at some point.

"For us, we chose to fight for our love. For our family. To give our kids a different outcome. To break that cycle for black men and women ... We were never a celebrity couple, we were a couple that happened to be celebrities. We are real people. It's my soul mate, it's the person I love."

In 2016, 36-year-old Beyoncé released her 'Lemonade' album which featured tracks that addressed problems the pair had been having in their marriage, most notably in the track 'Sorry', which includes the line "You better call Becky with the good hair".

Jay-Z released '4:44' a year later to address their relationship from his perspective, such as including the line "Leave me alone Becky" in the track 'Family Feud'.

And Jay-Z previously admitted that whilst the pair had "a lot of conversations" about the music they were releasing, hearing the tracks made them both "uncomfortable".

He said: "The best place in the hurricane is in the middle of it. The best place is right in the middle of the pain. And that's where we were sitting. And it was uncomfortable. And we had a lot of conversations. [I was] really proud of the music she made, and she was really proud of the art I released. And, you know, at the end of the day we really have a healthy respect for one another's craft. I think she's amazing."